PM Imran Khan Latest Speech at UN General Assembly | 25-September-2020
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Imran Khan
, PM Imran Khan
, PM Imran Khan Speech at UN General Assembly
, وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی سے خطاب براہ راست
, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Speech at United Nation General Assembly
, 75th Session of the General Assembly of the UN
, PM Imran Khan speech 25 September 2020
, PM Imran Khan speech at UN on 25 September 2020
, PM Imran Khan historic speech at UNGA
, UNGA 75th session
, Prime minister of Pakistan speech at UNGA
, وزیراعظم عمران خان