PM Imran Khan | Headlines 6PM | 16-August-2020 | Newsone
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Imran Khan
, Shahbaz Sharif
, Maryam Nawaz
, load shedding
, Breaking News
, Pakistan vs England
, PM Imran Khan
, National Assembly Session today
, Opposition VS PTi Govt
, inflation in pakistan
, exclusive news
, sugar \u0026 flour crisis
, Petrol Prices increased
, Pakistani News
, Latest Pakistani News
, saba qamar dance
, lpg gas price increased
, ms dhooni retired
, muharram ul haram 2020