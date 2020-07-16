Tension Between Govt and Opposition | G for Gharida | Gharida Farooqi | 16 July 2020 |
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PPP
, JUIF
, APC
, Economy
, Opposition
, BilawalBhutto
, NationalAssembly
, KElectric
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, Fawad
, G for Gharida today show
, Today G for Gharida
, Tension Between Govt and Opposition
, Ahsan iqbal latest interview
, ahsan iqbal latest news
, ahsan iqbal today
, Naveed Qamar speech
, naveed qamar latest
, Gharida Farooqi latest show
, Gharida Farooqi program
, G for Gharida 16 july 2020
, G for Gharida 16th-July-2020