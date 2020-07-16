Tension Between Govt and Opposition | G for Gharida | Gharida Farooqi | 16 July 2020 |

Advertisement

Advertisement

NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Videos

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay