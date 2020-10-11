Waseem Akhtar Latest Interview | Bayania | Waheed Hussain | 10 October 2020
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, Karachi
, PPP
, FIR
, Protest
, JUIF
, PakArmy
, APC
, NAB
, PMD
, Opposition
, NawazSharif
, Jalsa
, NewsONEPK
, MQMP
, MaryamNawaz
, MaryamAurangzeb
, ShehbazSharif
, ShahidKhaqanAbbasi
, WaseemAkhtar
, FazalUrRehman
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, Bayania
, WaheedHussain
, BadarRasheed
, PMLNUnited4Democracy
, Pakistan