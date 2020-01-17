Watch Exclusive Program | Des Pardes With Faraz Darvesh | Tuesday at 11:03 on Newsone
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: USA
, US
, India
, Iran
, Kashmir
, America
, NewsONEPK
, SaudiArabia
, CurrentAffairs
, ShahMehmoodQureshi
, donaldtrump
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, Watch Exclusive Program | Des Pardes With Faraz Darvesh | Tuesday at 11:03 on Newsone
, Des_Pardes
, DesPardes
, DesPardesWithFarazDarvesh
, FarazDarvesh
, Pak_USRelations
, PakVsAmerica
, Pakistan