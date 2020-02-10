10 Pakistani civilians wounded by Indian ceasefire violation along LoC: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: As many as 10 innocent civilians including two women and two children sustained serious injuries when the Indian forces opened indiscriminate and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on February 9, 2020, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Advertisement

The firing took place in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi Villages of Kotli District resulting in serious injuries to Muhammad Shabbir S/O Sakhi Muhammad, Jamila Bibi D/O Muhammad Din, Muhammad Amin S/O Muhammad Din, Muhammad Yasin, and Muhammad Safin S/O Muhammad Yasin from Jabbar Village, said the military media wing.

The Indian side fired mortar shells and cannons in Jandroot and Nikyal sectors along the LoC.

Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the Indian unprovoked firing and killed one Indian soldier while injuring three soldiers, added ISPR.

The Foreign Office summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia, on Monday to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Condemning the incident, FO said in the statement that unprovoked firing from the Indian side is a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

India’s actions are against international human rights and are a threat to regional peace and security, said FO.

FO added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights violations taking place in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

FO further called upon the Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

It also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Advertisement

Read full story