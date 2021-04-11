114 more people succumb to corona in country during last twenty-four hours

One hundred and fourteen more people have died due to Coronavirus in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

Advertisement

According to statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre today (Sunday), 5,050 new positive cases of the disease have been reported out of total 46,066 tests conducted during the same period in the country.

The death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic has now reached 15,443 while 631,700 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

Advertisement

Tags: ,

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay