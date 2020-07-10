15-day smart lockdown imposed in Seven Punjab cities, including Lahore

LAHORE/MULTAN/SIALKOT/FAISALABAD: Seven cities of Punjab will undergo a 15-day smart lockdown that will commence from today (Friday) and last till July 15.
The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Thursday issued a notification under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 about enforcement of lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, till July 24, 2020 midnight.
In Lahore, the lockdown will be enforced in A2 Block Township, EME Society, Main Bazaar Chungi Amr Sadhu, Punjab Government Servants Housing Scheme, Wapda Town, C-Block Jauhar Town and Green City.
“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” read the notification from the P&SHD about Lahore. “There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”
The notification added that there shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.
The basic necessities of life will remain available in smart lockdown areas. “The purpose of the smart lockdown is to minimise movement of people in hotspots of positive coronavirus cases,” said Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Secretary P&SHD.
Areas to undergo smart lockdown
The smart lockdown will be implemented in the following areas:
Rawalpindi
Dhokekhabba
Gulistan Colony
Range Road area, Lane nO. 4, PIA Colony
Multan
SNGPL Resedential colony
Hoor Banaspati Mills, Multan
Custom Office Colony, Kalma Chowk
Gujrat
Maula Daad Colony and Khursheed Colony
Muslim Pura and staff Gala
Gujranwala
WAPDA Town
People’s Colony X,Y,Z Block
Faisalabad
Waris Pura Gole Chowk (Resedential and commercial areas)
D-Type Colony
Mandi Quarter Allama Iqbal Colony
Raza Abad
Raza Garden, Eden Garden, Abdullah Garden, Al-Najaf Colony
Muslim Town B-Block, Muslim Town-i
W,X and Y Block of Medinah Town
Peoples colony No 1
From Lahore road up to Naya Bazar and all areas including it as well as adjoining streets
Main Bazar Khurrianwala including Sultan Market and New shopping centre
Main Bazar/Market Maukuana
Masjid Bazar and Road from City Church to Nishat Cinema Chowk
Aminabad-Nisar Colony of Samnabad
Sialkot
Tauseef Market near Fawara Chowk, Tehsil district
Al-Yousuf Plaza Pasrur Road, Tehsil district
Roaras Road, Miano Pura, Tehsil district
Qayum Street, Shahab pura, Tehsil district
Mazauffar Pur, Tehsil district