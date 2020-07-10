15-day smart lockdown imposed in Seven Punjab cities, including Lahore

LAHORE/MULTAN/SIALKOT/FAISALABAD: Seven cities of Punjab will undergo a 15-day smart lockdown that will commence from today (Friday) and last till July 15.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Thursday issued a notification under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 about enforcement of lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, till July 24, 2020 midnight.

In Lahore, the lockdown will be enforced in A2 Block Township, EME Society, Main Bazaar Chungi Amr Sadhu, Punjab Government Servants Housing Scheme, Wapda Town, C-Block Jauhar Town and Green City.

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” read the notification from the P&SHD about Lahore. “There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

The notification added that there shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

The basic necessities of life will remain available in smart lockdown areas. “The purpose of the smart lockdown is to minimise movement of people in hotspots of positive coronavirus cases,” said Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Secretary P&SHD.

Areas to undergo smart lockdown

The smart lockdown will be implemented in the following areas:

Rawalpindi

Dhokekhabba

Gulistan Colony

Range Road area, Lane nO. 4, PIA Colony

Multan

SNGPL Resedential colony

Hoor Banaspati Mills, Multan

Custom Office Colony, Kalma Chowk

Gujrat

Maula Daad Colony and Khursheed Colony

Muslim Pura and staff Gala

Gujranwala

WAPDA Town

People’s Colony X,Y,Z Block

Faisalabad

Waris Pura Gole Chowk (Resedential and commercial areas)

D-Type Colony

Mandi Quarter Allama Iqbal Colony

Raza Abad

Raza Garden, Eden Garden, Abdullah Garden, Al-Najaf Colony

Muslim Town B-Block, Muslim Town-i

W,X and Y Block of Medinah Town

Peoples colony No 1

From Lahore road up to Naya Bazar and all areas including it as well as adjoining streets

Main Bazar Khurrianwala including Sultan Market and New shopping centre

Main Bazar/Market Maukuana

Masjid Bazar and Road from City Church to Nishat Cinema Chowk

Aminabad-Nisar Colony of Samnabad

Sialkot

Tauseef Market near Fawara Chowk, Tehsil district

Al-Yousuf Plaza Pasrur Road, Tehsil district

Roaras Road, Miano Pura, Tehsil district

Qayum Street, Shahab pura, Tehsil district

Mazauffar Pur, Tehsil district

