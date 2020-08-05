18-year-old martyred by Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: An 18-year-old girl, resident of Fatehpur, embraced martyrdom while six others were injured as Indian troops resorted to another unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops LoC targeted civil population along the LoC in the Hot Spring Sector.

“An 18 years old girl, resident of Fatehpur village embraced shahadat while six innocent people including two women and two girls got injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages,” the military’s media wing said.

It added, “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire.”

Indian troops have committed 1,877 ceasefire violations this year, so far in which 15 innocent civilians, including six women and five children, have been martyred. The unprovoked firing had injured 144 people including 46 women and 37 children, ISPR said.

Last month, a 20-year-old-boy was critically wounded in Baghsar sector from cross-border firing from Indian troops. Earlier, two women were left injured after Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along the LoC.

