LAHORE: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims lost their lives as a passenger bus rammed into the Shah Hussain Express train on Friday, according to rescue officials.

Advertisement

According to the District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghazi Salahuddin, 15 pilgrims lost their lives as the Lahore-bound train from Karachi met with an accident near Farooqabad railway station.

According to railway officials, the accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier. All the wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital, added officials.

It was reported that all the bodies have been shifted to the hospital and rescue operation has been completed. The wounded were given first aid by locals at the time of the accident.

PM Imran expresses grief over accident

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the train-coach accident in Sheikhupura.

The prime minister directed authorities to provide best medical treatment to the wounded.

Advertisement

Read full story