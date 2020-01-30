2 soldiers martyred during operation on terrorist hideout in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Dattakhel area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Publication Relations (ISPR) said.

Advertisement

According to the ISPR, five terrorists were also killed in the operation on the terrorist hideout in the Dattakhel area. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan.

“Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Wazirstan. In exchange of fire, 5 terrorists killed. 2 soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said in a press release.

Earlier in December, two security forces officials were martyred in an intelligence-based operation conducted near Charkhel village of North Waziristan, a statement by the military’s media wing had said.

“Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During operation two terrorists killed,” said the ISPR statement. The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad.

The incident followed an exchange of fire with terrorists in November last year which resulted in one Frontier Corps soldier being martyred and two others getting injured.

Advertisement

Read full story