2019 was the safest year in Pakistan since 9/11 because of my govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said it is the first time that the Afghan peace process is moving in the right direction.

In an interview with Belgian channel VRT, the prime minister maintained that the US wants peace and dialogue with the Taliban.

“It is for the first time moving in the right direction. The Americans want peace and dialogue with the Taliban and the Taliban are now sitting with the Americans,” he said.

He further added that the next phase will be a ceasefire, followed by a possible agreement.

Referring to Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terror, the premier said more than 70,000 Pakistanis were martyred in the past 10-12 years.

“I’m happy to say in my first year as prime minister, 2019 was the safest year in Pakistan since 9/11.”

PM Imran reiterated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology of the BJP government is a ‘big threat’ for minorities living in India.

“RSS has a racist ideology, inspired by Hitler’s Nazism.”

He further added that Pakistan has asked India several times to engage in dialogue to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute, but the offer has always been rejected.

