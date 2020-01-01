2020 will be year for public relief: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties to fully focus on highlighting the issues of public interest and their resolution through legislation during the year 2020, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a meeting with PTI Senate members and its allied parties, the prime minister said the cancer of corruption had hollowed the country’s economy. He added it was the basic manifesto of the PTI government to eliminate corruption from the country.

PM Imran also renewed his pledge to bring the corrupt elements to book with continuation of efforts against the evil.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the country, government-led reforms, relevant legislation over the public issues and strategy for carrying the benefits of government’s achievements to the public were discussed in detail.

Declaring 2020 as the year for public relief, the prime minister said in the upcoming year, the government would strive to further bring stability in the economic system so that its fruits could be reaped by the common man, thus bringing betterment in their lives.

