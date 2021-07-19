34 killed in DG Khan road accident

Thirty-four people were killed and 34 others injured when a bus collided with truck near Tonsa bypass in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday.

Advertisement

The bus was on its way from Sialkot to Dera Ghazi Khan. The injured have been shifted DHQ hospital Dera Ghazi Khan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain urged people to act responsibly and follow traffic rules to avoid road accidents and save people’s lives.

Referring to the tragic traffic accident of Dera Ghazi Khan, the Minister, said in a tweet violation of traffic rules is fatal and public transport drivers should take extra care while driving to protect people’s lives.

Advertisement

Read full story