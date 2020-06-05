Toggle navigation
Home
Pakistan
Latest News
World
Sports
PSL 2020
Business
Budget 2019
Entertainment
Technology
Special
Lifestyle
Blogs
Opinions
Multimedia
Documentaries
Packages
Headlines
Viral Videos
2019
Shows
Urdu
05 Jun 2020
24 Views
via%20NewsOne%20https://www.newsone.tv/pakistan-news/524665','sharer','toolbar=0,status=0,width=618,height=390');">
−−https://www.newsone.tv/pakistan-news/524665">
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read full story
More Stories
Highest COVID-19 fatalities in a day recorded with 40 new deaths: CM Sindh
PTI govt prioritises job creation, says PM Imran
Cannot impose another lockdown as its impact will always befall the poor people: PM Imran
Partial lunar eclipse to be observed tonight globally
Seven children drown in River Indus near Jhirk, confirms police
COVID-19 patients to soon emerge from every home: Sindh health minister
Senate session: Opposition thrashes govt for dismissal of Pakistan Steel Mills employees