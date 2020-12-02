Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the bride to be soon, uploaded a new video of her engagement ceremony on a social media platform, just yesterday.

The clip shows, Bakhtawar walking hand-inhand- with her father, Asif Ali Zardari, accompanied by her younger sister Aseefa Bhutto (who made her political debut with a fiery speech at the PDM jalsa) and her aunt Faryal Talpur.

The video featured her fiancé Mr. Mahmood Choudhry, the son of a UAE-based businessman, waiting for her in a well-decorated garden.

In the caption of the video and the sheer delight of that of which a bride to be is always subject to, Bakhatwar informed, about her outfit and makeup. She also tagged the camera crew, not to leave anyone behind.

The video gained a staggering 105,000-plus views and more than 1,400 comments whitin hours of posting it. The viewers praised Bakhtawar’s outfit and sent their blessings to the newly – engaged couple.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry exchanged rings on November 27, reported earlier. The event was attended by who’s who of Pakistan. However, her brother, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not be present at the engagement ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 a day before the event.

