74 more people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours

74 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 3,232 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the fresh statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, 36,725 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained eight point eight percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 19,569.

Statistics 17 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,725

Positive Cases: 3232

Positivity % : 8.80%

Deaths : 74 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 17, 2021

