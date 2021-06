Ninety-two more deaths and 2028 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported across the country during the last twenty four hours.

Advertisement

According to the latest statistics, 51,523 tests were carried out in a single day while positive ratio remained 3.93 percent.

Total death toll from Covid has risen to 21022.

Meanwhile, the process of vaccination against Covid-19 is continuing smoothly and more than 7.953 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Advertisement

Read full story