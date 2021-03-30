9th Ministerial Conference of HoA-IP begins in Dushanbe

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Dushanbe to attend 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Tajikistan Imran Haider and senior officers of the Foreign Office are accompanying him.

In his special address at the conference, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will highlight the positive efforts of Pakistan with regard to the Afghan Peace Process and Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan’s development within the regional framework.

