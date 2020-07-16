Aamir Liaquat Hussain announces to resign as PTI MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Liaquat Hussain has decided to resign over his failure to solve issues of his constituency.

He took to his twitter handle and confessed that he is a helpless MNA of Karachi who is unable to provide electricity to the people of the city.

Amir Liaquat added that he cannot witness the suffering of the people of Karachi and his constituency.

میں اعتراف کرتا ہوں میں کراچی کا ایک بے بس ایم این اے ہوں… اپنے شہر کے لوگوں کو بجلی فراہم کروانے سے قاصر ہوں… مجھ سے کراچی اور بالخصوص اپنے حلقے کے لوگوں کا تڑپنا سسکنا اور مونس علوعی کے جھوٹ سہنا نہیں دیکھا جاتا وَیراعظم سے وقت مانگا ہے مل کر انہیں استعفی پیش کردوں گا — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 16, 2020

Let it be known that Karachi is facing a severe power crisis these days.

Spokesperson K Electric Adil Murtaza said in his statement that the power crisis in Karachi has intensified and the gap between supply and demand has reached 500 MW.

Production of K Electric’s power plants limited to 1800 MW. 300 MW of electricity is being supplied from private power plants and 700 MW from the national grid. The demand for electricity in Karachi is up to 3300 MW.

Spokesperson K Electric Adil Murtaza said in his statement that, load shedding is mostly occurring areas reporting electricity theft.

Moreover, he complained that K Electric is facing non-payment of bills by some customers. Many of the residents are getting electricity through illegal means.

Adil Murtaza said that load shedding is sometimes due to technical faults in the lines.

Furthermore, He said that the federal government was assisting K Electric in some matters for which he was grateful.

Spokesperson K Electric said the demand for electricity was low during the monsoon.

