Abdul Qayyum Niazi of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has been elected as the 13th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He secured 33 votes for the slot of Leader of the House in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The joint candidate of the Opposition, Chaudhry Latif Akbar got 15 votes.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi was elected from LA-18 Abbaspur.

