Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses ‘matters of mutual interest’ with PM Khan in Islamabad

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Islamabad on Thursday with a high-level delegation for a day-long visit.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Imran Khan received Prince Al Nahyan at Nur Khan Air Base.

Visit of HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi & Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will receive the visiting dignitary at Nur Khan Base — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) January 2, 2020

Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Imran personally drove the crown prince, who on Tuesday was announced by Russia Today TV as the Arab world’s most influential leader of 2019, from the airbase. This, however, is not the first time the premier has gotten behind the wheel for a foreign dignitary.

PM @ImranKhanPTI received HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi & Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at the Nur Khan Base#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/A7cdIniIay — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 2, 2020

The crown prince held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran followed by a luncheon hosted by the premier.

In a tweet via his official account, Sheikh Mohamed said he met his “friend Prime Minister Imran Khan” and discussed “regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties”.

I arrived in Islamabad today and discussed with my friend Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties pic.twitter.com/Hj6XiteltJ — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 2, 2020

UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, while announcing the Islamabad leg of the crown prince’s trip, had said it would be a daylong ‘official visit’ for “strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries”.

During his stay, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who is also the deputy Supreme Commander of the Emirati Armed Forces, will also meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. The duo met last month as well when Gen Bajwa travelled to Abu Dhabi on December 14.

The visit by Prince Al Nahyan illustrates the strength of the Pakistan-United Arab Emirates (UAE) relationship. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors.

Last year, Sheikh Al Nahyan had visited Pakistan for one-on-one meetings with PM Imran, followed by delegation-level talks.

Advertisement

Read full story