Airbus technical team arrives at PIA plane crash site to continue investigation

KARACHI: The technical team of the plane manufacturing company, Airbus, arrived at the site of the PIA aircraft crash on Wednesday to investigate the incident.

The team, comprising technical experts, had arrived in Karachi on Tuesday to conduct an investigation into the PK8303 plane crash. They will continue with their probe today (Wednesday) as well.

According to sources, drone cameras will once again be used during the investigation at the site and the 11-member investigative team will use forensics today to probe the crash.

Moreover, sources added the team, along with a local investigative group, will focus on finding the cockpit recording today. A flight safety team of PIA will also accompany the Airbus team at the site of the crash.

After a green light from the Airbus team, the remains of the plane were moved from the site, including the cabin, tail and other parts to the airport, sources said.

Sources, however, added, the plane’s engine, landing gears would be shifted in a few days.

The shifting of the gear had been earlier halted due to the technical team’s investigation.

On Tuesday, the Airbus team was briefed about the crash by PIA and fire department officials. The Aircraft Accident and Investigation team were present with the Airbus technical team as well to ascertain the situation.

The technical experts had studied the remains of the plane and inspected the engines, landing gear, wings and flight control system of the aircraft.

The team had then inspected the Jinnah International Airport runway and later visited the control tower as well.

Airbus is conducting an independent investigation into the crash, which reportedly happened due to an engine failure.

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA flight PK-8303 still missing: spox

The cockpit voice recorder of the ill-fated PIA flight PK-8303, which crashed in a Karachi neighbourhood on Friday, had still not been found by Tuesday, a spokesperson of the airline had confirmed.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan had said that hectic efforts were being made to recover the voice recorder from the crash site.

The airline spokesperson said that the recorder might have fallen into one of the houses in Model Colony area.

He had requested the residents to hand it over to the authorities if they found it in their houses. “Voice recorder is important for the plane crash inquiry,” Khan said.

He also advised the citizens against keeping anything of the aircraft at their homes as memorial saying this could be dangerous for their safety.

The airline had on Saturday said that the black box of the jetliner was found, which included both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

Karachi plane crash: 97 killed, only two survive

The PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi on Friday, damaging several houses in a densely-populated area in the vicinity of the airport. Of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

Soon after the crash, authorities had cordoned off the mishap site and banned the transfer of objects from there until the Airbus team arrived to carry out a formal investigation into the incident.

In an earlier letter, the Airbus team had said that they do not have any conclusive details regarding the crash.

The PIA and Air France will also assist the plane manufacturer in the investigation.

The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most-catastrophic aviation disaster in the country’s history.

In a recent letter issued on Sunday to all airlines operating the A320 narrow-body jets, Airbus said it will provide full technical cooperation to the PIA, Air France, and engine manufacturer CFM International after the crash.

The ill-fated Airbus A320 plane was handed over to the PIA in 2014 and had completed 47,100 flight hours and 25,860 flight cycles until its crash.

