All schools in Sindh to reopen from Monday

In Sindh all public and private educational institutions under administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department will be reopened from Monday.

According to a notification issued in Karachi today (Friday), the decision was taken on the recommendation of working committee of Steering Committee on Education and with approval of competent authority.

According to the notification, the schools will remain open six days a week and fifty percent attendance of students on alternative days would be ensured.

All educational institutions will ensure 100 percent vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff by producing evidence to the concerned regional heads.