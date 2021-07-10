ANNUAL PRIZE DISTRIBUTION CEREMONY HELD AT PAKISTAN NAVY CADET COLLEGE ORMARA

Annual Prize distribution ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Cadet College Ormara (PNCCO). Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zobaida Jalal graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Advertisement

Upon arrival at Cadet College Ormara, the Honorable Federal Minister was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas. The Chief Guest gave away prizes and certificates among distinguish cadets, faculty and winner house.

While addressing the ceremony, the Worthy Minister appreciated PN efforts in imparting quality education and applauded the institution as a doorstep for the bright future of youth of Balochistan. The Chief Guest underscored Pakistan Navy’s endeavors in socio-economic uplift of coastal region of Balochistan in the fields of health and education. The Minister also advised the cadets to excel as lifelong learners to achieve today for their success.

Later, the Honorable guest visited Pakistan Navy hospital, DARMAAN JAH where locals are provided free medical facilities. The dignitary also visited Bahria Model College, Ormara.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

Advertisement

Read full story