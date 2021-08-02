Anti-polio drive begins in parts of country

Anti-polio drive of varied duration began in sixty eight districts of the country today (Monday), to vaccinate more than 23.6 million children under five years age.

According to National Emergency Operation Center, approximately 179,000 frontline health workers are taking part in the campaign, under strict covid related SOPs.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated against the crippling disease.

