President Dr. Arif Alvi says the enemies of Pakistan want to disrupt peace and create law and order situation in the country.

Advertisement

In a statement on Thursday, strongly condemning the Quetta blast, he said the elements involved in such cowardly acts in the holy Ramadan are enemies of the country and Islam.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He prayed for the departed souls and for early recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also strongly denounced the Quetta blast.

Monitoring the whole situation till late at night, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to investigate the incident from all its aspects and reach the depth of the matter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemning the blast said nation stands soldier to soldier with the armed force of the country to foil the neferious designs of the terrorists to destablize country in the holy month of Ramazan.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed strongly condemning the Quetta blast has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and sympathized with the affected families.

The Minister sought a report from the Balochistan Chief Secretary over the tragic incident.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the enemies of Pakistan’s peace and progress will fail in their nefarious designs.

Fawad said the whole nation is united against terrorism and will continue collective efforts till purging the country of its remnants.

The Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemning the bomb blast have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Earlier, four people including a policeman were killed and 12 others were injured in a car bomb blast in the parking area of Serena hotel in Quetta last night.

Advertisement

Read full story