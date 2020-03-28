Arise News, UK based channel claims PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Arise News, UK based channel claims that Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan tests positive for coronavirus.

A clip is circulating on social media, showing a recorded video of Arise News that aired a ticker with words written, ‘Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus’.

This latest clip has left the Pakistani social media in frenzy, with people questioning is govt. of Pakistan really hiding this news.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shahbaz Gill responded to the controversy:

“The British newspaper mistakenly wrote the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan and misinformed that his Corona Test + had come. By the grace of Allah, Khan is all right and just got home from the office a little while ago”.



