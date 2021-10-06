Armed forces guarantor of country’s security: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the armed forces are the guarantor of the country’s security.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he regretted the language used by the PML (N) Vice President against the institutions. He said they will get nothing by targeting the institutions whose capabilities are performance are recognized worldwide.

The Interior Minister said the FIA has been tasked to take action against those hoarding dollars. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to provide relief to the masses.

Sheikh Rashid said online visa for Afghanistan will be started in a matter of ten days.

