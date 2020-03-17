Armed forces’ medical facilities geared up to deal with the coronavirus pandemic: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that all medical facilities of the armed forces have been operationalised and geared up to meet any eventuality to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The military’s media wing said that coronavirus testing labs have been established at major military hospitals across the country and a central testing lab has been set up at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) in Rawalpindi.

ISPR added the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has directed all commanders to take “maximum necessary measures” to assist the civil administration for the safety and well-being of the people.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 193 after five new cases each were reported in Sindh and Punjab.

Sindh continues to remain the worst affected province after the number of confirmed cases rising to 155 after five more cases were reported in the province today.

Six cases have been reported in Punjab, 15 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Balochistan, five in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Islamabad.

