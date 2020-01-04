Army amendment act: Senate, NA sessions rescheduled for Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 instead of being held tomorrow (Saturday).

According to the official Twitter accounts of the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Senate of Pakistan, the two houses will now hold their sessions on January 6.

The Senate session will be held at 3:00pm while the National Assembly session will be held at 4:00pm.

“Speaker @NAofPakistan in exercise of powers conferred under rule 49 sub rule 2 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in NA 2007 has been pleased to change the schedule of the session to be held on 4 Jan at 11 am. #NASession will now held on Mon, 6th Jan 2020 at 4.00 pm,” read the tweet from the National Assembly of Pakistan.

“Senate session will NOT be held as scheduled on Saturday, 4th January 2020, at 3:00 p.m. It has been rescheduled to be held on Monday, 6th January 2020, at 3:00 p.m.,” read a tweet from the Senate of Pakistan’s Twitter account.

Three amendment bills which were to be voted on in the National Assembly today (Saturday) will now be presented on Monday.

The Pakistan Army (Amendment Act), the Pakistan Navy (Amendment Act) and the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment Act) were, under legislative procedures, initially referred to the Defence Committee, which according to Law Minister Farogh Naseem, accorded them unanimous approval.

