Army Chief, CIA Director discuss Afghanistan situation

Director Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), USA, William Joseph Burns called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid on Thursday and discussed regional security situation including the situation in Afghanistan.

It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

