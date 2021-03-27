Asad Umar asks people to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has asked the people to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19 to prevent the spread of pandemic.

Briefing the media after a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said the situation of virus spread has worsened and now people will have to demonstrate serious attitude toward SOPs.

The Minister said the third wave of Covid-19 is spreading across the country at a very fast speed and positive cases are increasing rapidly.

He said during the last five days, positivity rate has increased manifold and we will have to battle this disease unitedly by observing all SOPs.

Asad Umar appealed the clerics, media and administration to play their role to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He said 2842 patients are on ventilators and situation could be more serious like June last year.

The Planning Minister said the government is making all-out efforts to save the livelihood of people.

