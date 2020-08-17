At least nine die as boat capsizes in Keenjhar Lake

KARACHI: At least nine people died when a boat capsized in Keenjhar Lake in Sindh’s Thatta district on Monday.

The boat was carrying 13 people out of which three have been rescued whereas two are still missing, the deputy commissioner of the district said.

Reportedly 12 tourist have been drowned as result of the speed boat capsizes in the Keenjhar Lake Thatta. Rescue opretion by local people is underway. pic.twitter.com/wmA2vPfbom — Imtiaz Chandio (@imtiazchandyo) August 17, 2020

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed Thatta DC to submit a detailed report.

“How did the incident occur?” the CM enquired. “Where were the rescue boats and teams?”

He added that loss of life was a matter of great distress. Expressing deep regret, the chief minister directed authorities concerned to extend all possible assistance to the victims.

