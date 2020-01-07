At least two dead, 14 injured in explosion near Quetta’s Mecangi Road

QUETTA: A blast near Mecangi road in Quetta has killed at least two and has wounded 14.

The nature of the blast and the extent of damage caused is still being ascertained, police have said. Initial findings suggest that explosive material may be involved.

Nearby shops have been damaged and a motorcycle parked nearby caught fire in the explosion.

The area has been cordoned off and investigation teams are on the ground.

Civil Hospital in Quetta sources reports that five individuals have been brought to the facility so far, one of whom is in critical condition.

An emergency has been declared at the hospital.

