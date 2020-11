While other provinces have shown gender equality and appointed females on important positions, Balochistan took its step in joining the other provinces in doing the same. Pari Gul Tareen, has been appointed as the (ASP) Assistant Superintendent of Police for Balochistan’s Quetta Cantt.

Pari Gul is the first woman in the history of Balochistan to be appointed to this post. She hails from ​​Balochistan’s Pishin area.

