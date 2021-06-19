Balochistan budget for next fiscal year presented in provincial Assembly

Balochistan budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of 584.083 billion rupees was presented in provincial Assembly in Quetta today (Friday).

Advertisement

Presenting the budget in the House, Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said 237 billion rupees have been allocated for developmental and more than 346 billion rupees for Non-Developmental expenditures.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said more than 55 billion rupees have been allocated for betterment of health sector while over 61 billion rupees for school section of education sector.

About 21 billion rupees have been allocated for uplift of higher education in the province.

The Finance Minister said more than 20 billion rupees have been allocated for agriculture sector.

Advertisement

Read full story