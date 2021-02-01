Balochistan Govt bans use of plastic bags in province

Balochistan government accorded approval for manufacturing of biodegradable bags, a environment friendly alternate to plastic bags and decided to take strict action to seize plastic bags for curbing rising plastic pollution in the province.

An official of Environment Protection Agency, Muhammad Khan Utmankhail, while talking to APP said that polythene bags being a leading source of spreading plastic pollution have been banned in the province and strong action would be taken against polythene bags manufacturers.

He said that only microns plastic bags were allowed in the open market for business purposes which was a biodegradable bag and that can be reused.

Muhammad Khan said the government has devised a three-phase strategy to free provincial capital from plastic bags under the initiative of Plastic Free Pakistan.

The department had started awareness campaign in the province and would distribute environment friendly alternate bags among the masses to overcome the menace of plastic bags.

