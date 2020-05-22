Bank of Punjab CEO Zafar Masud, another passenger miraculously survive PIA plane crash

KARACHI: Bank of Punjab Chief Executive Officer Zafar Masud and another passenger miraculously survived with relatively minor injuries, after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed on Friday in a residential area near the metropolis’ Jinnah International Airport.

Masud was among the 98 persons travelling in Karachi-bound PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore, which crashed in the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir almost a minute before landing.

It is still too early to say if there are more survivors from the tragedy, by the update has offered a glimmer of hope to rescue teams racing to save as many souls as they can.

The BOP president was shifted to the Darul Sehat Hospital after being recovered from the crash site and is reportedly out of danger. He spoke to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health.

Masud has sustained fractures to his hip and collar bones, the Darul Sehat Hospital’s administration said, adding that there were no burn marks on his body, only scratches.

According to the hospital administration, Masud’s CT scan has been done and his condition is out of danger.

Masud’s brother is with him in the hospital.

Another survivor confirmed

Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab later confirmed that there are two people who miraculously survived the crash.

So far i can confirm that 2 passengers on board the PIA plane have miraculously survived the crash. Their names are Zafar Masood & Mohd Zubair. Both are in stable condition. Keep praying for others — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 22, 2020

Senator Saeed Ghani also visited the other survivor identified as Mohammad Zubair.

پی آئی اے کے بدقسمت طیارے کے حادثے میں زندہ بچ جانے والے خوش نصیب محمد زبیر کے ساتھ pic.twitter.com/qYfrJEXANj — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) May 22, 2020

The survivor of the plane crash also gave a statement in which he said that the plane started jolting before landing.

“The next moment there was a hard crash and I lost consciousness,” said Zubair, adding that when he came woke up there was ‘smoke everywhere’.

The hospital administration said that Zubair faced minor injuries and is currently undertreatment at the burns ward.

Reports indicated that the plane’s tail-end hit the ground first and that anyone who survived was seated in the front portion.

