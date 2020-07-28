Bilawal discusses anti-govt APC agenda with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE: The leaders of main opposition parties are having back to back meetings in order to decide the strategy to launch an anti-government movement after Eid ul Adha and finalise the agenda for the upcoming All Parties Conference (APC).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari first met JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman at a hotel today and later went to meet PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in the provincial capital.

Speaking to media after their meeting, Bilawal Bhutto and Fazlur Rehman spoke of the Opposition’s path going forward.

Bilawal said they talked about the APC, scheduled after Eid-ul-Azha. A decision pertaining to the midterm elections would be made through the platform of a united Opposition, he added, noting that they wished to resolve the nation’s challenges as soon as possible.

“Whatever we talked about today, its results will begin to appear after Eid,” the PPP boss said.

On the other hand, Fazl underlined that the Rahbar Committee would formulate proposals as an agenda, based on which the APC would be convened.

“In the last elections [of 2018], the common man’s mandate was stolen. We want that back,” the JUI-F leader stressed.

“The steps the government took over the past two years have raised questions about the survival of the state,” he added. “Once [Prime Minister] Imran Khan departs, our first priority will be to resume the country’s economy.”

Fazl discusses political situation with Shehbaz

Shehbaz and Fazl agreed to hold a Rahbar Committee meeting after Eid-ul-Azha to send the incumbent PTI-led government packing.

The JUI-F chief had visited the PML-N leader at his Model Town residence yesterday where the two discussed the country’s political situation and talked about a strategy against the PTI-led government.

Shehbaz had slammed the government for failing to control the petrol, flour, and other crises, saying the PTI leadership had given nothing to the people of Pakistan. Terming it the right time to get rid of the regime, he had noted that the Azadi March held by Fazl earlier this year was a big political show.

Fazl, on the other hand, had said all Opposition parties were on the same page — that the PTI government had been formed after rigging in the 2018 general election. He had underlined that the poor and destitute had been steeped in an economic crisis caused by the incumbent leadership.

The one-on-one meeting between the two lasted for an hour and a half. Both leaders had agreed that an agenda to send the government packing would be presented in the APC meeting.

