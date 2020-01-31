Bilawal urges MQM to reconsider alliance with PTI, work to solve Karachi’s problems

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday advised MQM-P to rethink its alliance with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which is “making the lives of Karachi’s residents difficult”.

Bilawal was responding to a question regarding his offer of provincial ministries to MQM on the condition that the party quits its alliance with the PTI in the Centre. While he did not extend the offer again, he said: “There are a lot of ideological issues between PPP and MQM, but as far as Karachi’s residents are concerned, I believe that we should solve [their] issues together.”

Last year, Bilawal had offered provincial ministries in Sindh — where his party is in power — to MQM if it walks away from the PTI in the Centre.

While addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Bilawal had said that if MQM breaks off its alliance with PTI and manages to get Sindh its share in resources, the provincial government will “stand by [MQM] for the sake of Karachi’s people”.

Speaking to reporters today, the PPP lawmaker said: “It is in the hands of MQM, that says it is standing with the people of Karachi, wants to solve their problems and admits that the federal government has not done anything and [instead] has created problems, to leave the federal government, leave the ministries and solve the problems of the people.”

Bilawal lamented that the PTI had so far failed to fulfil its promises regarding local bodies or police reforms and was “committing the economic murder of citizens”.

MQM is one of PTI’s allies in the federal government and its MNA Farogh Naseem holds the federal ministry for law. MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held the portfolio of information technology but he resigned earlier this month, saying that “staying in the federal cabinet seem(ed) futile”. His resignation had come weeks after Bilawal publicly urged MQM to quit its alliance with PTI.

