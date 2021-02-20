Bill for establishment of Mental Health Authority to be tabled soon: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the Act for establishment of the Mental Health Authority would soon be tabled in the Punjab Assembly for approval.

Advertisement

She said this while chairing a meeting on the Mental Health Authority at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department in Lahore.

She said that the Act had been reviewed for submitting in the assembly.

She said that psychiatry wards would be set up at all public sector hospitals under the supervision of the Mental Health Authority.

The Health Minister reviewed different suggestions and recommendations in the Mental Health Authority Act.

Advertisement

Read full story