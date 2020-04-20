Biosafety lab level 3 installed at Jinnah Hospital: Murtaza Wahab

Provincial government Spokesperson Dr Murtaza Wahab announced that a Biosafety lab of Level 3 has been set up at the Jinnah Hospital.

The spokesperson stated that the facility was set up after CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah allocated the funds on the request of the management of Jinnah Hospital. He added that lab will be capable of carrying out 100 tests per day.

Today the BSL 3 Laboratory for #COVIDー19 tests has been inaugurated at JPMC Karachi. The Lab has been exclusively funded by #SindhGovt & first samples have been placed for results today. Its very clear that PTI nominees make hollow promises & Sindh Govt actually delivers https://t.co/vmiKtohnm1 pic.twitter.com/roncT0sK5b — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 20, 2020

