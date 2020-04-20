Biosafety lab level 3 installed at Jinnah Hospital: Murtaza Wahab

Provincial government Spokesperson Dr Murtaza Wahab announced that a Biosafety lab of Level 3 has been set up at the Jinnah Hospital.

The spokesperson stated that the facility was set up after CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah allocated the funds on the request of the management of Jinnah Hospital. He added that lab will be capable of carrying out 100 tests per day.

