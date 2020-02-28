Both coronavirus patients are now ‘stable’, others test negative: Dr Zafar Mirza

The two patients confirmed to have coronavirus in Pakistan are “stable and improving”, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a tweet shared on Thursday night, the premier’s special assistant on health added that all those contacts who were traced up until now and had been tested were negative for the virus.

224/ Both patients of #COVIDー19 are stable and improving. Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative, Alhamdililah — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 27, 2020

On Wednesday, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 — one case in Karachi and the other in Islamabad.

The first case was confirmed in a 22-year-old male patient in Sindh had travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus. The second was confirmed in a patient at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad who came from Skardu. The patient had also visited Iran a month ago.

Earlier on Thursday, Mirza assured that effective measures were being taken to deal with novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

He was speaking to journalists during his visit to the Taftan border where he along with federal health secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik and provincial ministers Zahoor Buledi and Mir Mohammad Arif Mohammad Hassani inspected arrangements made at Pakistan House and the Federal Investigation Agency’s immigration office in connection with containing the spread of the virus.

On Friday morning, Mirza shared pictures from his visit to the Taftan-Zahdan border.

“Reviewed the situation and now we have a plan! Over next few days we will gradually allow Pakistani Zaireens returning from Iran in batches after full health screening. Point of entry is being strengthened. Thanks to all for the hard work!” he said in a tweet.

226/ At Taftan-Zahdan border. Reviewed the situation and now we have a plan! Over next few days we will gradually allow Pakistani Zaireens returning from Iran in batches after full health screening. Point of entry is being strengthened. Thanks to all for the hard work! pic.twitter.com/ZhaqwX0s6Y — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 28, 2020

The premier’s special assistant also added that he had met with the Balochistan chief minister and reviewed preparation to “effectively address” coronavirus.

“A lot is being done in Balochistan — much more needs to be done,” he said.

225/ Spent time in Quetta with dynamic Cheif Minister Jam Kamal and his dedicated team and reviewed preparations to effectively address #COVIDー19. A lot is being done in Baluchistan – much more needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/z6sFcqow2G — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 28, 2020

Pakistan also suspended flights to and from Iran at midnight in light of the swelling number of coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country. Road and rail movement between the two countries had already been suspended earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Read full story