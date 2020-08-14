Bushra Ansari, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Talat Hussain among civil award recipients

On the occasion of Pakistan marking 73 years of independence, the government issued a list of 184 people who will be receiving civil awards in recognition of their services to Pakistan and for showing excellence in their respective fields.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain will be receiving the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, whereas the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award will be conferred upon renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.

Meanwhile, the Pride of Performance award will be presented to celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar, as well as religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Other recipients of civil awards include actress Resham, producer and drama writer Sultana Siddiqui, Syed Farooq Qaiser, drama actor Javed Mansoor Babar, and Habib-ur-Rehman Panerai.

The awards will be conferred by President Dr Arif Alvi on March 23 which is celebrated as Pakistan Resolution Day, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

Last year, Sajjad Ali, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Mehwish Hayat, Babra Sharif, journalist Arshad Sharif, and comedian Iftikhar Thakur were the recipients of civil awards.

