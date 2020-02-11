Cabinet approves relief package worth Rs15bn, announces Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet has approved a relief package worth Rs15 billion while it also extended the ban on the export of sugar.

Addressing a press briefing after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said the meeting decided to fix the price of sugar at Rs70 per kg.

She said PM Imran also rejected the ECC’s proposal of importing sugar in the country.

Awan maintained the cabinet also gave approval of ending import duty on lentils. She said the decision will help in bringing down prices of lentils.

She said the Utility Corporation will be provided a subsidy of Rs2 billion per month so that prices of food essentials could be reduced.

The special assistant said the prime minister opposed increasing the charges of electricity and gas.

She added the meeting also decided to provide loans to people for establishing 2,000 youth stores across the country.

She highlighted that the government has decided to keep a close watch and regulate the prices of essential food items. She said the government is committed to facilitate the masses and end inflation in the country.

