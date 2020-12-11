Cabinet Sees Reshuffling As Prime Minister Uses Clause

Following are the Updates from today’s cabinet reshuffling in the Capital:

The cabinet of Pakistan saw a reshuffling with the Prime Minister appointing Sheikh Rasheed as the Interior Minister.

Ijaz Shah was appointed as the Minister for narcotics control. He was earlier serving as the Interior Minister.

Azam Swati who had the portfolio of the narcotics control has been made the Minister for Railways.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was appointed as the Finance Minister after taking oath as a Federal Minister.

Oath Taking Of The Ministers

Earlier today, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made a Federal Minister after taking the oath from President Arif Alvi at the President House.

The former adviser was taken a notch higher as a federal minister after the Islamabad High Court’s verdict on inclusion of advisors and SAPMs in cabinet committees.

Sheikh was made a Federal Minister under the Article 91(9) of the Constitution. The clause empowers the prime minister for appointing unelected independents as ministers for a period six months.

However, the Constitution states that at the end of six months, that particular individual appointed to the Ministerial seat will “cease to be a minister and shall not before the dissolution of that Assembly be again appointed a minister unless he is elected a member of that Assembly”.

