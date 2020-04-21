Cabinet to make public inquiry report on corruption in power sector

The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday decided to make the inquiry report regarding corruption in the power sector public, a few days after it was learned that the power sector was incurring a loss of Rs1bn per day.

The minister speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting stated that the commission will be tasked to complete its report within 90 days. He added that the commission will carry out a detailed investigation using forensics to come to its findings.

Umar stated that ensuring transparency in governance was the governments number one priority. He added that the report pointed out that the law was violated by those involved in the power sector.

The minister stated that the the federal cabinet has also decided to form an inquiry commission to investigate those accused of corruption in the power sector.

“Government institutions are also involved in corruption,” stated Umar. He added that the commission of inquiry is being formed under the law and the government will not forgive anyone who violated the law.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan stated the Cabinet approved the decision made by the Cabinet Committee for Power on April 20. She added that the cabinet also approved the amendments in the Ogra Ordinance.

Dr Awan shared that Prime Minister Imran Khan also approved the removal of the chairman of the competitive commission. She added that the cabinet also approved the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on law.

She shared that the cabinet has also decided that government employees will be asked to stay in their allotted houses for six months after retirement. She added that the cabinet also decided to formulate a single policy regarding government housing.

The inquiry committee, formed to probe the alleged minting of billions of rupees by Independent Power Plants (IPPs), had pointed out that the power sector is incurring a loss of Rs1bn per day.

The committee was formed on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistanis being provided electricity at the most expensive rate in the region

The committee pointed out that Pakistanis were being provided electricity at the most expensive rate in the region. It said that private companies provided false oil statistics to secure better tariffs.

In accordance with the power policy of 1994, 16 private companies invested Rs50.80bn and to date, have earned a profit of Rs415bn. The committee further said that investors of these private companies paid 22 times the profit to their business partners.

The power generating companies portrayed they had used more oil to produce electricity when they had, in fact, made use of less oil. As per the inquiry committee’s findings, these companies earned an additional Rs64.22bn over the past nine years because of the oil figures they showed. By the same proportion, these companies will earn Rs145.23bn more in the future, said the inquiry committee.

In its recommendations, the inquiry committee called on the government to recover additional payments made to private power companies. It said that profit to these power companies should be paid in rupees instead of dollars.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to send chloroquine tablets to “friendly nations” to help them in their time of need.

While briefing the media after a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Awan said that one million chloroquine tablets will be sent to Saudi Arabia and United States each, 500,000 to Turkey and Italy each, 5m to the United Kingdom, 700,000 to Kazakhstan and 300,000 to Qatar.

The SAPM added that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the cabinet that leaders of some countries had called him and expressed a desire to import the tablets from Pakistan following some encouraging results in treating the coronavirus.

“Pakistan has always been asking these countries for something or the other. So, for the sake of humanity and to improve Pakistan’s credibility and face value, this is a good chance to help them in this time of need,” she said.

She also said that Pakistan had some 40 million tablets in stock and possessed the raw material to make even more.

The SAPM criticised the “opposition’s role” in the pandemic, adding that a “political statement” was being made. She was referring to the National Accountability Bureau’s warning to PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, after which the opposition PML-N demanded “live broadcast of questioning from him” during his appearance on Wednesday.

The SAPM quipped that opposition members had suddenly started “gracing media screens” and become Shehbaz’s representatives rather than of the people they were elected to represent. She advised them to talk to the people about “corona pains” rather than “NAB pains” and to help and support the government’s efforts to deal with the pandemic.

Tax exemptions for construction sector

Awan added that the cabinet approved tax exemptions for the construction sector. “Taxes on services which come under the Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance 2001 have been amended and exemptions provided.

“The current five per cent tax on construction services, taxes on services provided by property dealers and real estate agents and taxes on services provided by property developers have been reduced to zero,” she added.

The SAPM added that all “plumbers, electricians, labourers and investors” would be protected under the amendments to the legislation. “The prime minister reiterated during the cabinet meeting that when the wheel of the industry starts turning, the stove of the labourer’s home starts burning,” she said.

