Capital Market Advisory Council will help boost economic growth, development in country: Shaukat

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said that Capital Market Advisory Council will help boost economic growth and development in the country.

Advertisement

Presiding over the first meeting of the Council in Islamabad, he said that it will also introduce reforms for the capital markets.

The Finance Minister stated that the underlying rationale is to attract investors, especially ones with lesser resources, to contribute in capital markets so that their limited resources are channelized into more productive use.

Capital Market Advisory Council was established in April last year under the Capital Market Development Plan.

Advertisement

Read full story