Centre says Imam to remain IGP till it decides on Sindh govt request for his removal

ISLAMABAD: The federal government says it is pondering over the Sindh government’s request for removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam.

In a rejoinder to the provincial government’s letter, the Centre said Dr Kaleem Imam will continue discharging his duties as the IG Sindh until a final decision is taken on its request.

It categorically stated an Additional IG can’t be assigned to look after the charge of the provincial police chief till the time a new officer is appointed.

In the wake of the provincial cabinet’s Jan 15 meeting, the Sindh government had formally requested the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, for withdrawing services of the IG.

The letter with the subject “Posting of Inspector General of Police, Sindh” by Secretary Services, invoking Section 12(2) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act 1961 and Revival of Police Order 2002 (Amendment) Act, 2019 for repatriation of the IG Sindh, Kaleem Imam, was sent to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, on Jan 16.

Speaking at a presser on Jan 14, the Sindh government spokesperson had cited “compelling reasons” behind the decision to remove IG Kaleem Imam.

Murtaza Wahab said the crime situation in the province in general and Karachi, in particular, has deteriorated over the last one year owing to the IG Sindh’s failure to control it.

